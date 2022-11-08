PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Election site temporarily evacuated due to ‘momentary fire’

Officials say the voters on site were able to finish casting their ballots.
Good Shepherd Church was temporarily evacuated on Election Day.
Good Shepherd Church was temporarily evacuated on Election Day.(Sharon Griffith)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte polling location was temporarily evacuated after officials say a fire broke out.

Election officials told WBTV five people were in the process of voting at Good Shepherd Church when a “momentary fire” broke out. The voters remained on site and were able to finish casting their ballots, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest Election Day news, visit wbtv.com/election or download the free WBTV News app.

