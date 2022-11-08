Election site temporarily evacuated due to ‘momentary fire’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte polling location was temporarily evacuated after officials say a fire broke out.

Election officials told WBTV five people were in the process of voting at Good Shepherd Church when a “momentary fire” broke out. The voters remained on site and were able to finish casting their ballots, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

