Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Fabulous Fortune
Fabulous Fortune(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize.

Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road.

When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make: He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,272,722.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.

For details on how $62.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

