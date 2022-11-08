Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket
Two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carvent Webb of Charlotte tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize.
Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road.
When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make: He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.
He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $1,272,722.
Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $3 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.
For details on how $62.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
