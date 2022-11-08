Balanced box score pushes Niners past Coppin State, 82-59, in season opener

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Four players in double figures, 10 made 3-pointers as a team and a contest that saw every active Niner play, led the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Coppin State, 82-59, on Monday night inside Halton Arena.

The result pushed CLT (1-0) to its second consecutive, 1-0, start to a season, while the Eagles (0-1) fell to the Niners for a third consecutive time.

Charlotte was led in scoring by junior, Jackson Threadgill who finished with 16 points on an efficient, 6-of-9 shooting clip from the field and a sparkling, 4-of-6 mark from 3-point range. The Concord, North Carolina native also added in a career-high four assists and a pair of rebounds.

In his return from injury, junior Brice Williams dropped in 14 points and reeled in six rebounds in his first game action since the 2021 C-USA Tournament.

Sophomore Lu’Cye Patterson and senior Robert Braswell IV also finished the night in double figures, with Patterson scoring 13 and Braswell adding in 12 off the bench. Patterson also pulled down five boards and recorded a steal.

Regining C-USA Freshman of the Year Aly Khalifa also put in a productive shift ending his night with six points, a team-high and career-high-tying seven rebounds, four assists and a block.

As a team, 11 of the 13 Niners who saw action scored, including senior Montre’ Gipson, sophomore Igor Milicic Jr., senior Josh Aldrich and the freshman duo of Daylen Berry and Nik Graves who all made their 49er debuts.

The programs opened the evening’s lid-lifting affair going nearly basket-for-basket, as the contest reached the under-12 media timeout with CLT holding a slim, 22-18 edge.

Towards the end of the opening frame, the Niners used a trio of three’s to bust open the affair, taking a 32-20 advantage, before eventually heading into the locker room with a 45-32 lead.

Out of halftime, Charlotte remained in control from wire-to-wire in the second half, stretching its lead to as many as 26 in the final two minutes of the night, before walking away with a 23-point victory on opening night.

ALL OVER THE GLASS

Charlotte ended the night with 38 total rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass that led to 14 second chance points. CLT’s 30 defensive rebounds were huge in the win as the Niners held Coppin State to just three offensive boards of their own and just a trio of second chance points.

PASS THEN SHOOT

On 28 made field goals, Charlotte recorded 14 assists as a team, including an impressive nine-pass sequence that led to a wide open three from Lu’Cye Patterson in the middle stages of the opening half.

Four total 49ers finished the night with multiple assists, including four each from Jackson Threadgill and Aly Khalifa.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will have a week off, before welcoming Maryland Eastern Shore to the Queen City next Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.