6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday.

If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years.

All photos featured were ones in which viewers tagged the WBTV News Instagram account. Give them a ❤️.

Let’s start with this beautiful shot of the moon over Bank of America in uptown Charlotte. What a sight!

Next, this photographer was up at 4 a.m. to capture the lunar eclipse. We’d say it was definitely worth it!

If there was ever a special occasion to be up with a camera early in the morning in uptown, it was for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!

Check out this shot of the lunar eclipse setting over Grandfather Mountain.

Look up, Gaston County! Check out this shot from Stephanie.

“Always amazed at the signs in the heavens!”

Finally, our morning team got in on the fun! The Marketing team is certainly proud.

