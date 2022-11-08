PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina

It was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, so if you weren’t up early enough to catch it we’ve got some breathtaking photos.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.(Evelin Meeks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday.

If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years.

All photos featured were ones in which viewers tagged the WBTV News Instagram account. Give them a ❤️.

Like what you see? We could feature your photos next! Upload your photos here or tag us in your photos and video on Instagram.

Let’s start with this beautiful shot of the moon over Bank of America in uptown Charlotte. What a sight!

Next, this photographer was up at 4 a.m. to capture the lunar eclipse. We’d say it was definitely worth it!

If there was ever a special occasion to be up with a camera early in the morning in uptown, it was for the last total lunar eclipse until 2025!

Check out this shot of the lunar eclipse setting over Grandfather Mountain.

Look up, Gaston County! Check out this shot from Stephanie.

“Always amazed at the signs in the heavens!”

Finally, our morning team got in on the fun! The Marketing team is certainly proud.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Dorrie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.
Authorities find missing Gaston County woman
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

The latest model data has rain clearing out from Tropical Storm Nicole by Friday night.
Heavy rain, strong wind from Tropical Storm Nicole expected by Thursday night
Heavy rain, strong wind from Tropical Storm Nicole expected by Thursday night
Nicole is forecast to be a low-grade hurricane at landfall late Wednesday night/Thursday...
Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday
First Alert Nov. 8 forecast
Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday