2022 Cabarrus Veterans Day appreciation events and closures

County going green, holding joint celebration to honor sacrifice and service
Several events are planned to honor Veterans Day.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each November, Cabarrus comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans.

This year is no different, as the Veterans Day Celebration returns as an in-person event for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19. Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department is collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (247 Spring Street, Concord).

All Cabarrus veterans are invited to the celebration.

Operation Green Light

In support of local military veterans and those across the country, Cabarrus is joining the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) for Operation Green Light. This initiative shows support for veterans by lighting county buildings and infrastructure green from November 7 to November 13.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners recognized the contributions and sacrifices of the local men and women who served in the armed forces with a proclamation at its October meeting. View the full proclamation, read by Veterans Services Director Tony Miller, here: https://youtu.be/or4-OLlRrZo.

Members of the community are invited to join the County in letting veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported by simply displaying a green light in a window at their place of business or residence.

Operation Green Light honors those who have paid the high price for freedom and illuminates their service and sacrifice.

Cabarrus County Veterans Day closings

Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, all library branches, senior centers, Animal Shelter, County Landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will close on Friday, November 11.

The landfill facility is open on Saturday, November 12 for construction and demolition waste from 8 a.m. until noon. Residential waste will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cabarrus County parks, including Camp T.N. Spencer, Frank Liske, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace are open on Veterans Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Serving Cabarrus County veteransCabarrus County’s Veterans Services provides professional and timely assistance to veterans and their family members, free of charge.

The Veterans Services office—located at 363 Church Street N, Suite 180, Concord—features a food pantry, which provided much-needed help during the pandemic.

Accredited Veterans Services Officers help navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programs and provide free assistance through benefits, such as:

  • Compensation
  • Veterans pension
  • Survivors pension
  • Appeals
  • Veteran healthcare
  • Survivor benefits
  • Education
  • Home loan guaranty
  • Employment
  • Transportation
  • Adult and aging services
  • Senior resources

For more information on the Cabarrus County Veterans Services Office, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/vets or call 704-920-2869.

