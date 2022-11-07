WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.

The idea seemed like a simple one: Ask some of your favorite WBTV-ers – and some of the BEST chefs in Charlotte – to submit recipes, and then create a cookbook.

You can also get a glimpse into the family lives of your favorite WBTV anchors and meteorologists.

The proceeds from book sales will go to two charities: The Bulb (which brings fresh produce into food deserts) and the Johnson and Wales University Scholarship fund.

“[About] 98 or 99 percent of our students get financial aid and a lot of them if it wasn’t for scholarships, grants, financial aid, they wouldn’t be able to be here,” said Jerry Lanuzza, associate professor and associate dean of the College of Food Innovation & Technology at Johnson and Wales University.

But how do you get that done – without spending a penny? It’s all thanks to some really generous partners.

“I think it’s just indicative of our Charlotte restaurant community and our culinary community,” said Chef Christ Coleman of The Goodyear House. “We all support each other; we all believe in each other.”

WBTV staff were eager to share a piece of home.

“My mom made this and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the best,’” said WBTV’s John Carter.

SPARK Publications was all-in on layout and design.

“That’s what we keep our vision on…we’ve got to wow your audience and have them enjoy recipes and the beauty of the book, and then the funds for that are going to really serve these organizations.” Said Fabi Preslar of Spark Publications.

Shutterfly in Fort Mill agreed to print a limited run of several hundred beautiful copies for free.

“People having the opportunity to get involved in the community and to do what they do every day and produce something that is going to be shared in the community and be involved in local charities, that’s very important to us,” said Scott Jones, Shutterfly site director

It all came together in less than a year – the pictures are so delicious you’ll want to eat the pages – and it might be the holiday gift you will feel best about giving.

You can purchase a copy (or two!) starting November 15 at Paper Skyscraper and Park Road Books only.

