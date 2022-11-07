Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August.

That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as 56-year-old William Eugene McLane, an employee of the arcade.

Police spent hours at the location on the night of the shooting, and then were back the next day talking to potential witnesses, looking over the crime scene, and even checking a path behind the building that goes into the woods. Investigators said that there were customers inside the arcade at the time of the robbery, but they say no one else was injured.

The fish arcade at this location has been the scene of criminal activity before. In October 2018, three men robbed the arcade. The business was shut down at least twice by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, including in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

