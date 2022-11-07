PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Students from Concord, Salisbury, part of Catawba College presentation “Songs for a New World”

Catawba’s talented theatre students face profound life decisions in Brown’s compelling musical.
Catawba’s talented theatre students face profound life decisions in Brown’s compelling musical.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Department of Theatre Arts will present Songs for a New World, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, in Hedrick Little Theatre on November 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Catawba’s talented theatre students face profound life decisions in Brown’s compelling musical.

“It’s about one moment.” It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, take a stand, or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the “songs for a new world.” Tony Award winner (Parade, Bridges of Madison County) Jason Robert Brown’s first musical is a moving collection of powerful songs that examines life, love, and the choices that we make.

At age 25, songwriter Brown pieced together 16 songs he had previously written to create a contemporary song cycle with a common theme: the moment of decision, the point at which you transition from old to new. Each song is a powerful stand-alone experience that takes us on a physical or emotional journey to a defining moment where everything suddenly changes. It’s about coming to a crossroads and surviving a new set of circumstances. Given the current state of things, this musical seems more relevant today than ever as we navigate our way forward in a seemingly “new world.”

Brown continues, “Songs is meant to be a showcase of all the various styles I could write in, so there’s a very deliberate attempt to have a little of everything in there, gospel and R&B and jazz and rock and salsa and polkas and German music hall parodies and country and singer-songwritery things and whatever ‘The Flagmaker’ is. If there is a ‘Jason Robert Brown’ sound (and I think there probably is), it’s all there in this score, like an entire map to my DNA.”

Under the direction of David T. Loudermilk, with musical direction by Nicholas Fuqua, Catawba’s theatre students face these profound moments of decision in this compelling score. Loudermilk adds, “I have an incredible cast of inquisitive, bright, and generous actors who are willing to dig deep, ask thought-provoking questions, and truly reveal themselves as artists and our next generation of leaders. I treasure every second I get with them.”

The cast includes two seniors: Sarah Ann Burke (Salisbury, NC) and Michelle Medina Villalon (Denver, NC); two sophomores: Andrew Moore (Gastonia, NC) and Camden Trimmer (Raleigh, NC); and six first-year students: Sarah Bedini (Raleigh, NC); Francine Green-Thomas (Philadelphia, PA); Noah Haberacker (Concord, NC); Evan Moreno (Birmingham, AL); Jaazaniah Salehm (Black Creek, NC); and Alana Williamson (Raleigh, NC).

Camden Trimmer, class of 2025, majoring in Theatre Arts Performance and Theatre Arts Administration, notes that “Building a show like Songs out of a common theme instead of a plot adds a lot of difficulties, but gives us so much freedom to tell stories and address the issues we want to. This show has truly been one like no other.”

Jaazaniah Salehm, class of 2026, Worship Music Arts major, says, “The time and dedication required are reminiscent of all those days I heard my mom say, ‘Practice makes perfect, Jake; you’re gonna have to practice.’ Well, Mom, I’ve practiced! I hope you enjoy the show!”

Stage managed by fourth-year student Colleen Welday, the production staff, includes an all-student crew consisting of assistant stage managers Autumn Perkins and Aslyn Goodwin. They are joined backstage by our running crew, Kerala Bannister, Logan Brown, and Keating Lamson, as well as wardrobe/dressers, Julia Rockwell and Kris Wooten. Zac Hunter serves as light board operator, with Garrett Jennings and Ryan Behm running Follow Spots. Jennifer Barrios-Gomez, Winter Hamilton, and Malachi Williams will mix the sound for this concert-style musical theatre production.

With a small, powerhouse cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, Songs for a New World is a great way to bring the next generation into the theatre.

Tickets are $15 for an individual adult ticket, $12 for non-Catawba students and adults 60+. Tickets can be purchased through the Catawba College

online box office at Catawba.edu/theatretix. For questions, please email boxoffice@catawba.edu or call the box office at 704.637.4481.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
SWAT situation west Charlotte
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Central Avenue homicide
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 Team during the Mexico City GP at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team gears up for Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend
Workers spent the morning adding siding to the house.
City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build
One day out from Election Day
Central Avenue homicide
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station