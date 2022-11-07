Reports: Nearly 30% of North Carolinians voted early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow is Election Day and so far, nearly 30% of North Carolinians have already voted.

Here in Mecklenburg County, nearly 188,000 people voted early. The Board of Elections has approved nearly 16,000 absentee ballots, for a grand total of 203,765 early votes.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, nearly 30% of the state’s 7.4 million registered voters have voted early. That’s about a 13% increase in early-voter turnout compared to the same time in the 2018 elections.

One of the biggest races on the ballot is for the U.S. Senate seat, where republican Ted Budd and democrat Cheri Beasley are going head to head, both crisscrossing the state to drum up support.

Polls open tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. You must vote in your assigned precinct – if you’re not sure where that is, click here.

WBTV will keep you up-to-date with the latest in Election Day coverage.

