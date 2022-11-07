First Alert Weather Day for fog this morning, rain Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon. Charlotte will likely break its record for the day (79 degrees set in 2020) with a high of 81 degrees.

Record-breaking warm weather today

Sunshine, breezy and cooler Election Day

First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely Friday

There’s a small shower chance this evening as our next cool front blows in from the north. Cooler air will follow tonight’s front with daybreak temperatures in the 50s for most neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT: Having a lot of fun watching the fog & clouds rise and lower around #CLT this morning. Looking east from the @wbtv_news Tower Cam, only the tops of the tallest towers above the fog at daybreak. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/eJcfvkyvxZ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 7, 2022

Election Day will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the seasonal 60s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs only in the middle 60s.

Most of Thursday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s. However, Thursday night into Friday we’ll be keeping a close eye on the track for Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole as it heads north from Florida.

I have hoisted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as rain looks likely. How much will depend on the exact storm track, something we are unsure of at this point.

Whatever comes our way on Veterans Day will probably blow through and move on for the weekend with a drier pattern kicking in Saturday with highs in the 60s followed by much colder weather for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Possible forecast tracks (First Alert Weather)

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

