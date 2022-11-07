PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day for fog this morning, rain Friday

Temperatures will start to cool down later in the week.
Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon. Charlotte will likely break its record for the day (79 degrees set in 2020) with a high of 81 degrees.

  • Record-breaking warm weather today
  • Sunshine, breezy and cooler Election Day
  • First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely Friday

There’s a small shower chance this evening as our next cool front blows in from the north. Cooler air will follow tonight’s front with daybreak temperatures in the 50s for most neighborhoods.

Election Day will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the seasonal 60s.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs only in the middle 60s.

Most of Thursday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s. However, Thursday night into Friday we’ll be keeping a close eye on the track for Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole as it heads north from Florida.

I have hoisted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as rain looks likely. How much will depend on the exact storm track, something we are unsure of at this point.

Whatever comes our way on Veterans Day will probably blow through and move on for the weekend with a drier pattern kicking in Saturday with highs in the 60s followed by much colder weather for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Possible forecast tracks
Possible forecast tracks(First Alert Weather)

Hope you have a great week!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

