Record-breaking heat today with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday

Expect impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole at the end of the week.
Record-challenging heat
Record-challenging heat(First Alert Weather)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-breaking warmth is in the forecast for today with cooler days ahead. Also, we’re looking ahead to our next best chance for rain on Friday!

  • Today: Decreasing clouds, unseasonably warm
  • Election Day: Sunny, mild & breezy
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Local impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole

After a foggy start this morning, sunshine will persist in the forecast bringing high temperatures near record levels! The record high temperature in CLT is 79 degrees from 2020 with our forecast high of 81 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.

Tuesday will feature cooler weather with high temperatures in the upper 60s with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Even cooler for Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s with continued sunshine.

Unsettled weather due to Subtropical Storm Nicole will be possible locally starting early Friday. Rain totals as of now are ranging from 1-2 inches. However, if the track of Nicole continues to trend further to the east, these totals could be much lower. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week!

Stay cool out there!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

