Powerball jackpot still unclaimed, sitting at $1.9 billion

Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - With tonight’s Powerball jackpot sitting at a cool $1.9 billion, people are using whatever advantage they have to get a little extra luck on their side.

Maybe it’s a set of lucky numbers, or a rabbit’s foot – for others, it’s a specific location where they get their tickets.

The Sheetz gas station and convenience store off I-77 up in Iredell county is that store for some people.

[$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County]

Someone came awfully close to winning it all at that store last week.

The winning Powerball ticket was for the Wednesday’s drawing when the jackpot was at $1.2 billion. No one won the big one, but people on this area were super excited that someone matched five white Powerball numbers to win $1 million, and they hope the luck doesn’t run out here at Sheetz.

“The off chance that I win, that would be amazing, but would have no clue what to do with the money,” said Matthew Meheen from Harmony.

Only time will tell where that winning ticket comes from.

