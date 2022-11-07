Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a combination for a big mess…the threat of heavy rain at the end of the week coupled with streets choked with piles of leaves, could lead to street flooding across our area. Many communities are already working to clean off storm drains, and they say you can help too.

“I’m trying to go on vacation so I’m trying to get it out of the way,” Salisbury resident Al Fairley said.

Fairley is cleaning up the leaves around an apartment complex. He isn’t just getting it done to go on vacation, he also knows that too much rain and too many leaves could cause street flooding.

“I think the heaviest part when the rain comes Friday, if it rains hard will get rid of the rest of them,” Fairley added.

“We’ll have crews on call doing response to flood concerns,” said Michael Hanna, Public Works Administrative Services Manager for the City of Salisbury.

Like many local municipalities, the City of Salisbury is in the middle of loose leaf collection now. When those leaves are on the trees they’re beautiful, but on the road and covering storm drains, they’re a burden.

“We’re trying to take a proactive approach and clean off catch basins. Staff will be out this week checking culverts, making sure culverts are clear of debris and blockages,” Hanna said. “If there are blockages, we’ll get those addressed properly. Everything should be effective, ready to rock and roll for the storms.”

They’ve got 10 trucks on the streets today sucking up leaves placed by the curb, and any leaves covering the catch basins. But there are 22,000 catch basins just in Salisbury, so the city’s Michael Hanna says any help that citizens can provide to keep the storm drains clear, will be good for everyone.

“It would be nice to have if you have a catch basin near them, to help clean it off…be a citizen army and help clean those catch basins off, or if they see an issue, call us and we’ll respond and see if we can address it that way,” Hanna said.

