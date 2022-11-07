Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday.

According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man’s picture was captured on a surveillance camera as he handed the note to the clerk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

