Police: Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns

The child was taken to an area hospital.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police have arrested a man they say burned a child as a form of punishment.

Officers say the mother of a 3-year-old girl told them Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water onto the toddler’s check. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

Okorie was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

