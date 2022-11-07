PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
SWAT situation west Charlotte
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Central Avenue homicide
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Walmart suspect who is accused of spending over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards
Deputies searching for woman that spent over $1K of stolen ATM cards at Walmarts in Iredell County
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’