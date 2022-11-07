PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites

The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far.
(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites.

The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far.

Some of the complaints are voters and election workers being yelled at, and aggressive campaigning.

In at least one case, the board says some someone followed a poll worker from the voting site to an election office and then followed that worker home.

“None of this is okay. We want civility,” NC State Board of Elections worker Karen Brinson Bell said. “We want people to be able to cast their ballot without fear of intimidation or interference. We ask that the campaigners be respectful. Get their message out without intimidating voters, or intimidating other candidates or campaigners.”

The Board of Elections says depending on the situation, law enforcement may get involved and could even be elevated to the U-S Department of Justice.

“We ask folks to recognize that observers, properly appointed observers come from the political parties and that they have been informed of what our election law allows and does now allow in terms of observation. And that they are observing people of the very communities these bi-partisan officials come from.”

