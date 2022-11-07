Mecklenburg County officials identify potentially harmful algal blooms in Steele Creek area

STEELE CREEK, N.C. (WBTV) - Potentially harmful algal blooms have been found in multiple locations at Lake Wylie, Mecklenburg County officials have confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, Active Harmful Algae Blooms (HABS) have been found in two coves near the McDowell Nature Preserve in the Steele Creek area.

One of the coves is located just north of Strollaway Road, and the other is located between Strollaway Road and Red Fez Club Road.

A resident called Storm Water Services to report the bright green water in the coves.

Officials said that the species of algae found at the two locations was confirmed to be cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that have been linked to severe illness in humans and animals if ingested.

Storm Water Services said that algae cannot be determined as dangerous simply by looking at it, and advised to avoid the following activities when around possible algal blooms:

Swimming, boating, kayaking, fishing, jet-skiing, water-skiing, or wading through the water

Touching or handling mats of algae

Ingesting the water

Using the water for washing of irrigation

Pets and children are at a higher risk of exposure so keep them away from water that appears discolored or scummy

If anyone comes into contact with the algae, the following actions are recommended:

Wash thoroughly

Immediately seek veterinary care if your pet appears to stumble, stagger, collapse or vomit uncontrollably after being in contact with the water

Immediately seek medical care if a child or adult appears ill after being in contact with the water

Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services will continue to survey the area until the blooms are no longer present at which time the public will be notified.

If you see a bloom, please make sure to report it so staff can investigate:

In North Carolina, please report to NCDEQ by calling (704)-663-1699.

In South Carolina, please report to SCDHEC by calling (803)-898-8374.

To receive notifications of HAB advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

Related: Active Blue-Green Algae blooms found in two locations of Lake Wylie

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.