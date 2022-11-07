PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first time Lee Anne Berry was hit by a car she was five years old.

“This car just ran her over so they didn’t really expect her to walk again,” Lee Anne’s husband, Ben Barry said.

But thanks to an experimental surgery when she was 16, she was able to start building her dream. She would undertake multiple cross-country bicycle tips, making dozens of stops along the way to raise awareness for people who had brain injuries just like her.

“She put it all together and did a great job and you look at her she was so sweet, no one could say no to her,” Barry said.

But in 2007 as she was on her final leg back to charlotte she and fellow rider Tom Hoskins were hit by a distracted driver and both died.

“She had this magic. There would be a full gymnasium of rug rats and when she spoke you could hear a pin drop,” Barry said.

Charlotte’s day of Remembrance is dedicated to people just like Lee Ann and Tom. 205 pairs of shoes will lay in First Ward Park to commemorate the 205 people who have died in the last three years in vehicle-involved accidents.

“We all take driving very much for granted and don’t understand our vehicles can become deadly weapons,” CDOT traffic safety manager Angela Berry said.

A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short.

You can visit the display Sunday, Nov. 20th in First Ward Park starting at 10 am.

