Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning.

Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company.

Two men entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the teller, deputies say.

Deputies say this man was involved in an armed robbery in Denver, N.C. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the suspects jumped the counter and grabbed money from locations in the bank. Several customers in the bank were ordered to lie on the floor.

Deputies say both suspects were armed with handguns.

The suspects are described as Black males wearing black or navy sweatshirts. They fled the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, traveling west on N.C. 73 Highway.

Deputies believe this vehicle was used in an armed robbery in Denver, N.C. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

