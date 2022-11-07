Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte.

Officers say it happened on the 400 block of Drury Drive, close to Derita Park.

The name of the person and whether any arrests have been made have not yet been confirmed.

