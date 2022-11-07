PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Despite threats and intimidation around the country, poll workers are ready for election day

“It doesn’t scare me, I think it causes everyone to be a little more careful,”
Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Preparations are underway this evening by the Mecklenburg County board of elections ahead of election day. Giving the growing threats and intimidation to election workers across the country lately, WBTV talked to a veteran poll worker about the reason they keep coming back year after year.

Michael Dickerson, the Director of Elections for Mecklenburg County said, “I’ve got some 2,500 people out there, most of them are seasoned precinct officials that have been doing this years and years.”

Some of those veteran poll workers are found here at precinct 9, the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Dilworth. They spend most of Monday afternoon setting up for election day.

Read: N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites

Mark Tully, Precinct 9′s Democratic Judge for Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said, “I’ve been working elections for about 20 years, going back to obviously the early 2000s.”

He is one of the three judges each precinct has to handle problems if they arise. They consist of a chief judge, a democrat judge and a republican judge.

Tully said, “that is the check and balance to ensure there’s no leaning one way or the other in a partisan manner.”

Tully takes the job seriously and says he comes back because of the voters.

“I come back every year because I think that the opportunity to vote is one of the basic rights that Americans have,” said Tully.

Despite the hostile political environment and threats seen across the country, Tully is not concerned.

“It doesn’t scare me, I think it causes everyone to be a little more careful,” said Tully.

While there have been some reports of voter intimidation and election interference, the Mecklenburg County Board of Election says there haven’t been any threats here.

“We’re in good shape here, we haven’t seen any of that stuff that you’ve been reading about throughout the country, so we have a good group of voters here in Mecklenburg County,” said Dickerson.

The county tells WBTV it’s in contact with law enforcement and it’s advising all voters to be courteous of poll workers. Meanwhile, Mark Tully has this message for potential voters.

“Come early, vote, and bring all of your friends, and your family,” said Tully.

Polls open Tuesday from 6:30 AM until 7:30 PM.

If you have an absentee ballot, it must be brought to the board of elections office before 5 PM or postmarked November 8th to be counted.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
SWAT situation west Charlotte
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Central Avenue homicide
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County