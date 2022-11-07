PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Deputies searching for woman that spent over $1K of stolen ATM cards at Walmarts in Iredell County

Surveillance footage shows the woman at a Walmart and she was a passenger in a silver, new model Hyundai Elantra.
Walmart suspect who is accused of spending over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards
Walmart suspect who is accused of spending over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who spent over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards at Walmart stores.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway in Western Iredell County where they discovered that a woman broke in through the window and stole a purse.

The purse contained the owner’s ATM cards and other items. That same day, the stolen ATM cards were used at Walmart stores in Taylorsville and Conover to purchase over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance footage shows the woman at a Walmart and she was a passenger in a silver, new model Hyundai Elantra. The car was displaying a stolen license plate that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Iredell County. Similar incidents have been occurring in surrounding counties.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the female suspect to call the Sheriff’s Office at (704)878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704)662-1340.

Also Read: Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
SWAT situation west Charlotte
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
Central Avenue homicide
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) looks to hand the ball off during the first half...
Carolina Panthers to start PJ Walker at QB for Thursday night game
Bradley Austin Barbee, 33 years old of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery...
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses
Deputies say these men were involved in an armed robbery in Denver, N.C.
Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects
Residents can also help by clearing leaves off the top of storm drains.
Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding