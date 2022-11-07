Deputies searching for woman that spent over $1K of stolen ATM cards at Walmarts in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who spent over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards at Walmart stores.

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway in Western Iredell County where they discovered that a woman broke in through the window and stole a purse.

The purse contained the owner’s ATM cards and other items. That same day, the stolen ATM cards were used at Walmart stores in Taylorsville and Conover to purchase over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance footage shows the woman at a Walmart and she was a passenger in a silver, new model Hyundai Elantra. The car was displaying a stolen license plate that had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Iredell County. Similar incidents have been occurring in surrounding counties.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the identity of the female suspect to call the Sheriff’s Office at (704)878-3180 or the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704)662-1340.

