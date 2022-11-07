PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

Man also suspected in armed robberies in Mint Hill
Bradley Austin Barbee, 33 years old of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon.(Concord Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses.

According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon.

Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022, Concord Police responded to a reported armed robbery at Food Lion, 3501 Highway 601 in Concord. Officers were able to identify Barbee as the suspect and later took him into custody without incident.

As the investigation progressed, investigators determined that Barbee was also involved in two previous armed robberies in Concord. The first occurred on October 25, 2022 at the Shoprite, 595 NC Highway 73 East in Concord, and the second on October 30, 2022 at the Dollar General, 542 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. South.

Barbee is also suspected to have been responsible for two additional armed robberies in Mint Hill, NC, which are currently being investigated.

Barbee is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

