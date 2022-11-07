PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD searching for man accused of sexually assaulting hotel employee

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a sexual assault in southwest Charlotte.

The incident took place at a hotel Saturday on Memorial Parkway around 10:30 p.m. A female hotel employee reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 30-45 years old, 5-foot-9, and has an average build. Detectives have released surveillance footage of the suspect.

If anyone recognizes the person in the photograph or has information, call Crime Stoppers at 704-344-1600.

This is the second sexual assault that CMPD is investigating from this past weekend. Police made an arrest in a sexual assault that took place in northwest Charlotte.

