City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house.

Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh Lemmings.

The City has been a partner with Habitat for Humanity for over 20 years and offers employees the opportunity to volunteer with Habitat and other organizations in the City.

