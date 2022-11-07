PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers to start PJ Walker at QB for Thursday night game

Last year’s starter, Sam Darnold was activated on Monday morning, leaving Carolina with three possible starting QBs.
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) looks to hand the ball off during the first half...
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers will start PJ Walker at quarterback for the third-straight game when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this week.

The decision was announced by interim head coach Steve Wilks a day after Carolina was blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 2-7 on the year.

Walker went 3 for 10 for 9 yards with two interceptions in the first half before being benched for early-season starter Baker Mayfield. Mayfield threw two touchdowns in the second half.

Despite the poor performance, Walker will get another shot just two weeks after he led the Panthers to overtime against the same Falcons team in Week 8. Walker had a 119.1 passer rating in the second half of that game. That included a 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Last year’s starter, Sam Darnold was activated on Monday morning, leaving Carolina with three possible starting QBs.

The Panthers also fired two coaches on Monday following the loss to the Bengals. Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were relieved from their duties.

Also Read: Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49

