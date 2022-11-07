Busy south Charlotte road closed following deadly crash
Medic reported the crash was the result of a medical emergency.
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte.
The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way is closed as crews work to clean up the area.
