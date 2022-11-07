PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy south Charlotte road closed following deadly crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte.

The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way is closed as crews work to clean up the area.

Medic reported the crash was the result of a medical emergency.

