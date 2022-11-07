Authorities searching for missing 67-year-old Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are searching for a missing woman on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dottie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.

She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m.

Collins is described as a white woman with shoulder-length blonde hair. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Collins or has any information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.