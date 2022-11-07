PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities searching for missing 67-year-old Gaston County woman

Dottie Beth Collins was last seen in a residential area near Crowders Mountain.
Dottie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.
Dottie Beth Collins was last seen early Sunday evening.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are searching for a missing woman on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, Dottie Beth Collins, 67, was last seen on Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. near the 4000 block of Pinto Lane, which is just off Freedom Mill Road near Crowders Mountain State Park.

She was reported missing around 8:30 p.m.

Collins is described as a white woman with shoulder-length blonde hair. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Collins or has any information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or call 911.

