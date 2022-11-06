Temperatures to heat back up Monday after morning fog prompts First Alert Weather Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will gradually come to an end, but the warmth will stick around to kick off this week. Once the cold front finally moves through the Carolinas late tomorrow, high temperatures will get back to feeling more like November.

First Alert Weather Day Monday AM: AM fog, becoming partly cloudy, very warm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Following a wet and warm weekend, we are still tracking a few more isolated showers for the overnight and Monday morning. In addition to some isolated showers, areas of patchy fog will develop after midnight.

Weather outlook for Monday across the viewing area (WBTV First Alert Weather)

After the fog lifts expect partly cloudy skies and very warm conditions for Monday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Once the cold front moves through Monday evening, cooler, drier air will settle across the southeast.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to mid-60s across the piedmont.

Most of Thursday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s. However, Thursday night into Friday we’ll be keeping a close eye on potential for tropical development near Florida. If the low heads towards Florida and later pulls north toward Georgia and South Carolina, we’ll see increasing chances for widespread rain in our area Friday through Saturday morning.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure east of the Bahamas a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. This system could have impacts on our weather by Friday.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

