Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Also Read: Suspect identified and arrested in northwest Charlotte sexual assault

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.