Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station.
When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
