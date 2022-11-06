PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Central Avenue homicide
Central Avenue homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

