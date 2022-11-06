PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic.

It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.

The 2022 edition of this game was a back and forth battle all the way to the final play.

JCSU led at the half 7-6, but Livingstone would take the lead on their first drive of the 3rd quarter.

Big day receiving for Blue Bears wide out Matthew Henry as he racked up 108 yards.

He also had 2 TD receptions and his TD catch in the 3rd at the 8:12 mark put LC up 12-7.

Smith would retake the lead on the ensuing drive thanks to a great running attack.

As a team, they rushed for 304 yards with 159 coming from Jacob Newman.

Newman’s TD run with 3:48 to play in the 3rd put Smith back in front.

This game would go into overtime tied at 20.

In OT, Livingstone got the ball first and grabbed the lead on a 3 yard TD run from Quandari Smith.

On Smith’s possession, they would fumble the ball and it was recovered by the Blue Bears and that’s how the game ended.

Livingstone finishes their season 4-6 and Smith finished their year 3-7.

