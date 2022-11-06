PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.
Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more...
Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more than 20 years, is set to become an officer for a day on Thursday.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon.

“It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said.

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.

Turner’s viral social media post about the firing changed everything. The outpour of online support was a pleasant surprise.

You may also like: Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The crash shut down Arrowood Road and a portion of Interstate 77.
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

Octavius Wayne Wilson was arrested and charged for sexual assault
Suspect identified and arrested in northwest Charlotte sexual assault
Two people were shot near Lenoir-Rhyne University early Saturday morning.
One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say
Thanksgiving delivered to your home
Table & Twine Charlotte offering chef-prepared Thanksgiving meal kits
Preparations are underway for the Southern Christmas Show
55th Annual Southern Christmas Show kicks off Nov. 10