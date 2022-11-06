PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Coy Gibbs, son of Joe Gibbs and co-owner of race team, dies at 49

The race team said that the 49-year-old passed away in his sleep.
Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs(Joe Gibbs Racing)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR owner and Super Bowl-winning head coach Joe Gibbs, passed away overnight, Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed on Sunday.

The younger Gibbs was just 49 years old and was part owner of his father’s race team. He passed away in his sleep.

Coy Gibbs’ son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Ty was scheduled to race in the Cup Series finale, but pulled out of the event. Daniel Hemric will race in his place.

Joe Gibbs’ eldest son, J.D., passed away in 2019 of a degenerative neurological disease, also at the age of 49.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota, is in the Championship 4 for Sunday’s Cup Series championship race.

In a tweet, the team said that the family ‘appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.’

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” driver Denny Hamlin said in a tweet.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch posted. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

Members of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., also shared their condolences prior to the green flag on Sunday.

A moment of silence was held in honor of Gibbs prior to the start of Sunday’s championship race.

According to the team’s website, he served as the vice chairman and COO of Joe Gibbs Racing.

