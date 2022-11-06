CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject.

According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully.

