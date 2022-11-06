CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit was at the scene of a barricaded subject on Sunday morning.

According to police, the SWAT team assisted officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance at the location around 4 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m., officers determined that the perpetrator was still in the house at the address.

The suspect didn’t want to leave the house, leading to negotiators to try and get them out. They confirmed that the person had a firearm.

However, after a few hours of negotiating, it was determined that the suspect was no longer in the house but a firearm was found.

The suspect is still at large.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully.

