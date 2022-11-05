PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say

The shooting happened just a few blocks from Lenoir-Rhyne University’s campus.
Two people were shot near Lenoir-Rhyne University early Saturday morning.
Two people were shot near Lenoir-Rhyne University early Saturday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE, just a few blocks from the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Police were called by a citizen who was driving on Highland Avenue and saw a vehicle that had driven off the roadway.

The caller said that two males were inside the vehicle and both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Once at the scene, police found 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, who had been driving the vehicle, and 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart inside the car.

Catawba County EMS transported Eric Rhynhart to the hospital, and he is currently in stable condition.

Khalil Rhyhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two men were shot at while traveling north on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard. Multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are working to identify potential suspects and to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

Related: Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The crash shut down Arrowood Road and a portion of Interstate 77.
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling
Midnight Diner moves to new location
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Thanksgiving delivered to your home
Table & Twine Charlotte offering chef-prepared Thanksgiving meal kits
Preparations are underway for the Southern Christmas Show
55th Annual Southern Christmas Show kicks off Nov. 10
Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee offers vegan doughnuts
Celebrating National Doughnut Day with Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee
A day after news broke that a gunshot had been fired at his parents’ home in Hickory,...
Following news that gunshot fired at parents’ home, Republican candidate Harrigan speaks