North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m. November 5, about 2,072,000 voters had cast ballots in the 2022 general election. With the lines at early voting sites today, this number will grow significantly by the close of early voting at 3 p.m.#YourVoteCountsNC #ncpol — NCSBE (@NCSBE) November 5, 2022

NCSBE expects that number to continue to grow as early voting in the state comes to a close at 3 p.m.

The early voting period began in North Carolina on Oct. 20.

Election Day is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 8.

