North Carolina voters surpass 2 million ballots cast during early voting period
Voters passed the mark on Saturday afternoon.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in North Carolina surpassed the two million ballot mark on Saturday afternoon, officials posted on social media.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), voters had cast about 2,072,000 ballots across the state as of 1:30 p.m.
NCSBE expects that number to continue to grow as early voting in the state comes to a close at 3 p.m.
The early voting period began in North Carolina on Oct. 20.
Election Day is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 8.
