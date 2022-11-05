First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend as rounds of showers move through the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably warm conditions and periods of rain can be expected this weekend. By the start of the workweek, temperatures will warm to record or near-record highs.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers, very warm and breezy.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers at times, mostly cloudy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, very warm.

As a strong cold front moves east, multiple rounds of showers and some rumbles of thunder will impact the Carolinas today and Sunday.

After starting out this morning with areas of patchy fog, periods of showers will move through our area this afternoon. Along with the showers, expect warm and breezy conditions with highs in the 60s in the mountains and 70s across the piedmont.

More waves of rain will head our way today and heavy downpours will be possible west of I-77. Along with the rain, unseasonably warm temperatures stick around thru Monday. #ncwx #scwx #clt pic.twitter.com/wzjAIQfn7o — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) November 5, 2022

Chances for showers will continue tonight; lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s in piedmont.

One more round of scattered showers will move through our area on Sunday. Areas that do not get any rain can expect partly sunny and warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s.

On Monday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers early otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

After the warmest day of the week on Monday, temperatures will finally cool down for Tuesday into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chances for showers will return Wednesday night into Thursday; highs on Thursday will climb into the 60s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a trough of low pressure east of the Bahamas a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.