CMPD: Woman attacked and sexually assaulted in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a sexual assault on Glenwood Drive that happened late last night.

Authorities say the victim was walking from Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood when she was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police are looking for a male resembling the victim’s description.

Please call contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 if you have any information on the sexual assault.

