PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD: Woman attacked and sexually assaulted in northwest Charlotte

Police are looking for a male resembling the woman’s description.
Crime Stoppers is looking for this individual that matches the victim's description.
Crime Stoppers is looking for this individual that matches the victim's description.(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a sexual assault on Glenwood Drive that happened late last night.

Authorities say the victim was walking from Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood when she was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police are looking for a male resembling the victim’s description.

Please call contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600 if you have any information on the sexual assault.

Related: ‘There’s no time limit:’ CMPD, Charlotte advocacy organizations encourage sexual assault victims to come forward

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Winning Numbers from Wednesday's Powerball
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The crash shut down Arrowood Road and a portion of Interstate 77.
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling

Latest News

Two people were shot near Lenoir-Rhyne University early Saturday morning.
One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say
Thanksgiving delivered to your home
Table & Twine Charlotte offering chef-prepared Thanksgiving meal kits
Preparations are underway for the Southern Christmas Show
55th Annual Southern Christmas Show kicks off Nov. 10
Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee offers vegan doughnuts
Celebrating National Doughnut Day with Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee