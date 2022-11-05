PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Candidates urge voters to get to polls with Saturday last day to vote early

Candidates made last-minute efforts on Friday to rally support.
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd were both in Charlotte or its surrounding areas on Friday to rally support.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates for U.S. Senate and voters alike want to remind you that Saturday is the last day to vote early. Polls close at 3 p.m.

“The right was earned by many, many long before me and if I don’t take advantage of it, their efforts were in vain,” said one voter.

While U.S. Representative and Senate hopeful Ted Budd visited the city of Lincolnton Friday to rally support, former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, Budd’s contestant for a Senate chair, found support in Mecklenburg County.

“There’s so much on the line. Our freedoms are on the line, our economy is on the line, and I’m really excited about fighting hard for folks here in North Carolina,” Beasley said.

“The bottom line is just that people vote,” Budd said. “Of course I’m Republican, of course I want all the Republicans to vote, but I want the unaffiliated, the Democrats who are concerned about inflation and crime and education, I want them to support me as well.”

As of Friday, over 1.6 million North Carolinians have cast ballots in early voting. In South Carolina, a little over 400,000 voters have gotten to the polls so far, though keep in mind, their early voting started four days later.

If you miss this weekend, you can always make time on Election Day Tuesday. You can find a list of polling locations for North Carolina here and for South Carolina here.

