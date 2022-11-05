PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

5 people found shot to death inside house in Maryland

Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PLATA, Md. (WUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home.

“It’s a very sad day for this town,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner said.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon police were called to a home in La Plata, Maryland.

“Went inside, found all five people were deceased. All appear to be adults,” Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. “Investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.”

Police said the 911 call came from a witness who reported the shooting. Richardson said she would not further elaborate.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be on camera, said there had been some issues at the home in the past.

“The only thing I can say about that is that we have investigators looking into that, but I can’t confirm anything at this point,” Richardson said in response.

She said police have been in touch with the owner of the house but didn’t say if they currently live here or were renting it out, or whether they were there when all of this unfolded.

At this time, there appear to be more questions than answers for those who live in the quiet community.

“Agricopia is an extremely quiet neighborhood. This is certainly way out of the ordinary, it’s heartbreaking,” Schinner said. “And it’s heartbreaking for this community. And we grieve with this community as they’re going to mourn this loss of their neighbors, their friends and our residents”

And police said this was a contained situation and there is no threat to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The crash shut down Arrowood Road and a portion of Interstate 77.
Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another
Stacey Lorraine Fry, 54, was jailed under a $3500 bond.
Woman charged after deputies say she was impaired, naked, sitting in chair in front yard yelling
Midnight Diner moves to new location
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
5 people found shot to death inside house in Maryland
Thanksgiving delivered to your home
Table & Twine Charlotte offering chef-prepared Thanksgiving meal kits
Preparations are underway for the Southern Christmas Show
55th Annual Southern Christmas Show kicks off Nov. 10
Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee offers vegan doughnuts
Celebrating National Doughnut Day with Pepperbox Doughnuts and Coffee