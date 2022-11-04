The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s.

TODAY: Sunshine back, pleasantly warm 70s hold

WEEKEND: Best chance for rain is in the mountains

MONDAY: Record-challenging warm weather

We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with a shower risk just about anywhere in the region. But as the day rolls on, the better rain chances are going to shift west to the mountains and northern foothills and there may actually be very little rain around Charlotte and points eastward.

FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm weather will hold on around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area right through the weekend & into early next week. Monday may even push 80° in CLT, record-breaking warm weather! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9n9WtBko3n — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 4, 2022

Some sunshine may even break out, especially in neighborhoods east of I-77. Highs will jump back into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon, though cooler 60s will be common in the mountains.

Sunday may again start with a fair amount of clouds and spotty showers will be around, but the best chance for rain again appears to be well west of Charlotte and the piedmont, with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Late-day readings will again make a run into the mid-upper 70s.

Monday will stay unseasonably warm under mostly sunny skies, with record-challenging high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte. The standing record is 79 degrees set just two years ago.

Election Day Tuesday looks to be mild and breezy, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tropical Update: We are tracking a weather disturbance around the Bahamas, that could bring some tropical moisture into the Carolinas by the mid to late part of next week. There are a wide variety of weather set-ups possible for next week, with some weather data bringing a good soaking rain for late next week, while other data keeps things mainly dry.

Keep up with the latest WBTV updates on the rain chances for next week.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.