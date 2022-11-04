Warm, dry day today before rain comes in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry for today with unsettled, wet weather in store for parts of the region this weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds, mild

First Alert Weather Day for the Weekend: Mountain/foothill rain, few showers for CLT

Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Tonight, overnight temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees with increasing clouds and a few showers moving in.

Beginning Saturday morning, scattered showers will move in across the region with rain picking up in the afternoon for the mountains, foothills, and western piedmont counties. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday morning and afternoon. For Charlotte eastward, the rain chances will be lower with only a few showers in the forecast.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the middle to upper 70s with lots of clouds. Rain will cease by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry and sunny with a high temperature near 80 degrees. The record high temperature is 79 degrees from 2020, so we’ll have a chance to tie or even break that!

Tuesday, Election Day, looks mainly dry with unsettled weather possible starting Wednesday through the end of the week as tropical moisture moves in from a coastal low-pressure system. More updates to come!

Don’t forget to “Fall Back” this weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

