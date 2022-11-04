PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Wallace & Graham law firm to award $10,000 in scholarships to Rowan high school students

Applications now being accepted
The application must be submitted no later than February 1, 2023, to the student’s respective...
The application must be submitted no later than February 1, 2023, to the student's respective school counselor for consideration.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).

The committee is seeking applicants who have overcome some significant adversity to achieve excellence in academics and/or leadership during their high school career.

Since its inception in 2020, Wallace & Graham Gives has awarded $25,000 to Rowan County seniors as they embark on the next chapter of their education.

According to a news release, for more than 40 years, Wallace & Graham has represented clients who are fighting through a major adversity – whether it is having been diagnosed with an aggressive work-related cancer, being badly injured in an auto accident, or dealing with the death of a loved-one due to the wrongful act of another.

“Therefore, we are honored to recognize those of our next generation of Rowan County leaders who have similarly fought to overcome a significant adversity while achieving academic and/or leadership excellence in high school,” the release said.

The application, requirements, and other information can be found at www.wallacegraham.com/adversity-scholarship. The application must be submitted no later than February 1, 2023, to the student’s respective school counselor for consideration.

