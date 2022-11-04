PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash

The person killed was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road.

They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on N.C. 16, attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road, failed to yield the right of way, and hit a 2010 Nissan Versa headed south.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, and the passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Gabrielle Christine Dyal, 30, of Hickory, died at the scene. Troopers say she was not restrained by a seatbelt.

Vue was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He received a $75,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

