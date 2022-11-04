“This is what democracy looks like”: East Meck students organize a “March to the Poll”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group of high school students are doing their part to encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to have their voices heard at the polls this election season.

The East Mecklenburg NAACP club organized a “March to the Poll” event Thursday afternoon to encourage any students 18 or older to register and vote ahead of next Tuesday’s Election Day.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you have a voice, and it deserves to be heard,” East Meck student and NAACP vice president Taylore Houston said.

Roughly 30 to 40 students attended the march, from multiple different clubs across the school. They carried signs, yelled out chants, and spread their message of involvement in democracy with every step.

“Walking, and that physical movement, that physical voice of you coming out and shouting all the things that you believe in, really shows that you can do so much with your voice,” East Meck senior and NAACP president Kumae Derege said.

Early voting continues Friday night and Saturday night, those are the last two nights to vote before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

