PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“This is what democracy looks like”: East Meck students organize a “March to the Poll”

Roughly 30 to 40 students attended the march, from multiple different clubs across the school.
They carried signs, yelled out chants, and spread their message of involvement in democracy with every step.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group of high school students are doing their part to encourage everyone, regardless of their age, to have their voices heard at the polls this election season.

The East Mecklenburg NAACP club organized a “March to the Poll” event Thursday afternoon to encourage any students 18 or older to register and vote ahead of next Tuesday’s Election Day.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you have a voice, and it deserves to be heard,” East Meck student and NAACP vice president Taylore Houston said.

Roughly 30 to 40 students attended the march, from multiple different clubs across the school. They carried signs, yelled out chants, and spread their message of involvement in democracy with every step.

“Walking, and that physical movement, that physical voice of you coming out and shouting all the things that you believe in, really shows that you can do so much with your voice,” East Meck senior and NAACP president Kumae Derege said.

Early voting continues Friday night and Saturday night, those are the last two nights to vote before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Related: Street Bond on the ballot for Charlotte voters; would focus on infrastructure improvements if passed

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Dayshawn Warren
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
Police dispel social media posts connecting serial killer with deaths of women in Charlotte
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright...
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

Latest News

A mother, grieving her 4-year-old child who died after a gun was left improperly stored, is...
Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte
Northwest Charlotte shooting
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte