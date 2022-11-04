Scattered rain develops this weekend, especially west of I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions develop this weekend, with higher chances for a good soaking rain across the foothills and mountains; isolated rain develops for Charlotte and areas to the east. We will have a warm start to next week, with more rain chances by late next week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain develops this weekend.

Upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the afternoon hours this weekend into Monday.

Rain chances return for late next week.

Temperatures will be high in the 70s this weekend. (WBTV)

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with a few sprinkles possible. It will remain mild overnight, with low temperatures around 60 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered rain is expected for Saturday into Sunday, which could impact outdoor activities at times. The best chance for rain will be across the NC mountains and foothills, where as much as 0.25″ to more than 1″ will be possible. Charlotte and areas east of I-77 will see a trace to 0.25″ of rainfall on average. Despite the rain chances, weekend high temperatures stay warm, with upper 70s for the piedmont, and mid 60s for the mountains.

Monday will be warm, with possible record-setting high temperatures around 80 degrees for Charlotte. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. The NC mountains will have high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Election Day Tuesday looks to be mild and breezy, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.

Another weather disturbance is expected to bring more rain chances for Wednesday through Friday of next week. Wednesday is expected to be cooler, with highs in the mid-60s, with highs in the upper 60s for Thursday. Rain may linger for Friday, with highs around 70 degrees.

Tropical Update: We are tracking a weather disturbance around the Bahamas, that could bring some tropical moisture into the Carolinas by the mid to late part of next week. There are a wide variety of possible weather set-ups for next week, with some weather data bringing a good soaking rain for late next week, while other data keeps things mainly dry. Keep up with the latest WBTV updates on the rain chances for next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.