Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge

Coach Grant Leonard will miss the first five games of the season.
(Queens University of Charlotte (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend.

A representative with the Charlotte university told media that Grant Leonard was suspended for the first five games of the upcoming season.

Read the full statement here:

Last weekend, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Grant Leonard was charged for driving while impaired. Effective immediately, Coach Leonard has been suspended for the first 5 games of the upcoming season pending further review by the University and forthcoming legal proceedings. The University and Coach Leonard acknowledge the serious nature of this charge and that this behavior is inconsistent with the expectations of the University. The University will make no further comment on this matter and will follow our polices as we would for any employee.

This is an active investigation. More information will be provided as it is updated. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments sent directly to your phone.

