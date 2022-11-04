Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history.

Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers.

In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all numbers from Wednesday’s drawing, but they were just one match off.

That person living in the area or passing through on I-77 is one million dollars richer because of the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

On Friday, WBTV talked to hopeful billionaires about the million-dollar ticket holder and their plans if they win Saturday night.

“It’s honestly really exciting,” said Liliah Andrews of Mooresville.

Jessica Gragge of Kannapolis responded, oh my goodness, that is really cool!”

Sheetz in Troutman has become the talk of the town after it sold a winning million-dollar lottery ticket.

Trey Melton of Wadesboro added, “they were very lucky to have that ticket, the winning ticket.”

“I woke up to the notification this morning and saw that it was at the Sheetz here on exit 42 and I just got really excited because this is the Sheetz that I come to,” said Andrews.

The winning Powerball ticket was for the Wednesday drawing when the jackpot was $1.2 billion dollars.

No one won the big jackpot, but people in this area are excited someone matched five white Powerballs to win a million dollars.

Karen Stevens of Lake Norman said, “I’m sure they’re happy, and I hope it’s a family or a person that really needed that money.”

As the jackpot reaches a record ahead of the Saturday drawing, WBTV asked people about their strategy for playing.

“I tend to play birthdays, my kids’ birthdays, my loved ones, close family,” said Melton.

“Let it randomly decide for you, because that’s what she told,” said Andrews.

If their strategy pays off for the $1.6 billion jackpot, this is how they responded:

“Oh my gosh, I might have a heart attack right then,” said Stevens, “I would probably travel; I would probably help some families.”

Matthew Meehen of Harmony added, “the off chance that I win, that would be amazing, but would have no clue what to do with the money.”

